LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot to death in southern Jefferson County Friday afternoon has been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 22-year-old Zontè Holbrook was found shot in the 11200 block of Pyramid Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisville Metro Police Seventh Division Commander Lt. Brian Hood said Holbrook was found inside a home, and no one else was inside. Police aren't sure if Holbrook lived in the home.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, and have no suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit tips online.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.