LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Deputy Coroner identified a man shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Friday night as 30-year-old Justin Riggs.
The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Blake Lane around 9:15 p.m. on March 13. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said four officers responded to reports of a domestic situation at a home on Maryman Road, off of Dixie Highway near West. Pages Lane.
When officers arrived, police say Riggs ran from the house. Officers found Riggs on Blake Lane where he indicated he had a weapon and reached for his waistband. Chief Conrad says, "Officers pulled their weapons and ended up firing, killing the man." The coroner confirmed a gunshot wound was the cause of death.
Body camera footage from all four officers was released showing the incident. The videos show officers Nathaniel Lovewell, Rebecca Davis, and Joseph Borst fired at the suspect. An additional video from an officer at the scene was also released. Chief Conrad said Lovewell, David and Borst have been placed on administrative reassignment as the LMPD Public Integrity Unity investigates the situation.
Related:
- VIDEO | Body camera footage shows LMPD officers shooting and killing suspect in south Louisville
- LMPD investigating after police shoot and kill suspect in south Louisville
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.