LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man shot and killed in the California neighborhood Thursday night.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 32-year-old Jermaine Thompson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near California Park, just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found Thompson. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
LMPD has not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
