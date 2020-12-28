LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified the woman who died after being hit on Preston Highway Sunday evening.
A spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the department's Seventh Division officers and Traffic Unit responded to a report of a pedestrian hit at 7100 Preston Highway, near Oaklawn Drive, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The victim, now identified as 46-year-old Jennifer Laine Woods, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. She lived not far from the scene of the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say the driver remained at the scene.
