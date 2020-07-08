LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died when her car crashed into a cable barrier on Interstate 265 North.
The crash happened Saturday, July 4, just before 9:30 p.m. on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Bardstown Road. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman with the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Saturday that a "preliminary investigation" of the crash showed the driver was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when they "lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck the cable barrier."
The driver, identified Wednesday as Lamonica Graves, 38, was the only passenger in the car and died at the scene at 9:32 p.m., according to the coroner's office.
