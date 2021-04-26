LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have publicly identified a 22-year-old woman whose body was recovered days after a boat collided with a barge on the Ohio River.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that person has been identified as 22-year-old Madison Lane Yates of Cox's Creek. Her cause of death is "consistent with drowning," according to the coroner's office.
Authorities found Yates' body on Saturday, about 200 yards from where the Ohio River meets the Salt River, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Yates was on a boat with six others when it collided with a barge around 10 p.m., April 17. A witness told WDRB News that his friends were watching the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks on the boat when the crash happened.
One man, 20-year-old Hayden Spencer, died at University of Louisville Hospital, according to PRP Fire District Chief Doug Recktenwald. Barge workers pulled Spencer and the four other boaters from the water after the crash, officials said.
Two of the boaters, Yates and a 25-year-old man, had been missing until their bodies were recovered over the weekend. The body of the 25-year-old man was found Sunday morning on a portion of the Ohio River near Long Branch Road in Brandenburg, Kentucky, according to the Meade County Sheriff's Office. The coroner's office has not publicly identified that victim.
The crash remains under investigation.
No update has been provided on the other boaters who were hospitalized after the crash.
LMPD, the U.S. Coast Guard and members of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have been investigating the collision between the boat and barge but have provided no information on what they believe happened.
This story may be updated.
