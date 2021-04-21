LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified Wednesday as a victim of the crash Saturday on the Ohio River that has led to a days-long search.
Hayden Spencer was pulled from the water late Saturday night and died shortly thereafter at University Hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.
Spencer, an east Louisville resident, was one of seven people on the boat watching the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show at Caesars Southern Indiana when the boat crashed into a barge around 10 p.m.
Four people were rescued and are in the hospital. A man and a woman are still missing.
Spencer's cause of death is still pending. Crews have continued working to find the two missing people.
