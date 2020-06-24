LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voting for Kentucky's Primary election is over, but some candidates could wait another week for final results.
Anyone was able to get an absentee for Tuesday's primary election in Kentucky because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Jefferson County, 218,000 absentee ballots were requested and sent. The county's board of elections spokesman, Nore Ghibaudy, tells WDRB the process to get those absentee votes tallied is much more tedious than in-person voting.
"They, first of all, scan that it came back in. There's a bar code there. Then after they look at that signature to see if it matches your voter registration card. If it does not, they call. And it's done by a bi-partisan team. That's to verify the person that mailed that ballot is that person," Ghibaudy said.
The election center's website has a live feed of the absentee processing center where two people -- one Republican and one Democrat -- sit at each table opening ballots one-by-one. As of earlier this week, Jefferson County had opened and processed more than 80,000 mail-ins. Those forms are eventually fed into a voting machine like the ones that were used at the Kentucky Exposition Center for in-person voting on Tuesday.
Just under 15,000 people voted at the Expo Center on Election Day, including a group of nearly 200 who were allowed in after the 6 p.m. deadline because they sat in traffic outside the Fairgrounds. There were also another 1,100 people who voted there during the six early days of voting. With those numbers and the number of mail-in ballots expected, Jefferson County is on-track to see its highest voter turnout for a primary since 1980. The state as a whole is on-track for record numbers as well.
But final vote tallies won't be confirmed until early next week, since the absentee ballots had a mail-in deadline of Election Day.
Until all of the ballots are counted, the election center is working 12-hour shifts. Officials are confident they will have results to the state board of elections by Tuesday, June 30.
