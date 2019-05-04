LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As a steady rain fell over the track on a cloudy day, Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 145th Kentucky Derby on a "muddy" track Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Country House and Code of Honor crossed the line place and show, respectively, but then came a wait.
The result was contested after Maximum Security appeared to swing wide around turn four, bumping War of Will, which caused a domino effect that Country House's connections argued affected their horse's ability to close down the stretch. Slow-motion video appears to show Maximum Security his War of Will coming around the turn:
This is the slow-mo they just showed of Maximum Security’s leg literally hitting War of Will’s leg twice. Like I said, a miracle there wasn’t a complete disaster out there. pic.twitter.com/QKY1xPEMyF— Jeremy Balan (@jeremybalan) May 4, 2019
After more than 20 minutes, Country House, who went off with 65-1 odds, was declared the winner, the first time in Kentucky Derby history that the unofficial winner was disqualified after an objection. The only similar instance came when Dancer's Image was disqualified in 1968 after a post-race drug screen. The last objection was in 2001, made against Monarchos.
The official finish on Saturday's race, after the objection, is below. It was the second-biggest payoff in Kentucky Derby history.
Country House $132.40 $56.60 $24.60
Code of Honor $15.20 $9.80
Tacitus $5.60
VIDEO: the stretch run of the controversial @KentuckyDerby 145. First-place finisher Maximum Security (7) disqualified. Second-place Country House (20) declared the winner. @WDRBNews #KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/UUaAhQtNsE— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) May 4, 2019
For more information on Country House's background and pedigree, click here. He had the second-longest odds from a winner in Kentucky Derby history.
To read the sections of the administrative regulations for the Kentucky Racing Commission, see below. Sections 12 and 13 specifically focus on what happened Saturday:
As of 6:30 p.m., Maximum Security was the betting favorite at 4-1. Improbable was 9-2, followed Tacitus at 5-1 and Game Winner at 6-1.
While it wasn't the record-setting miserable day that came at the track in 2018, a steady rain fell for several hours leading up to post time. Gray skies never lifted, and a light rain began to fall around 3:30 p.m. and continued for several hours, intensifying in the final hour before the race. The track was downgraded to "muddy" around 6:25 p.m.
Country House will likely look to continue his run to the 14th Triple Crown in racing history with the Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico in Baltimore.
The listed attendance at Churchill Downs was 150,729.
