LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone from diehard racing fans and armchair jockeys to winners-turned-losers at the betting window had a strong opinion of Saturday's historic result at Churchill Downs.
The result was contested after Maximum Security, the unofficial winner, appeared to swing wide around turn four, bumping War of Will, which caused a domino effect that Country House's connections argued affected their horse's ability to close down the stretch.
After more than 20 minutes, Country House, who went off with 65-1 odds, was declared the winner, the first time in Kentucky Derby history that the unofficial winner was disqualified after an objection. He had the second-longest odds of any Kentucky Derby winner, and the winner produced the second-biggest payout in race history.
Social media, as you can imagine, went crazy.
One person speculated on all the people who ripped up what turned out to be a huge winning ticket:
You know a bunch of people ripped up their 65-1 Country House tickets. Grab the scotch tape, fellas.— Eric Meyer (@QuagMeyer6791) May 5, 2019
These fans at Churchill Downs were waiting at the betting window to cash their tickets for Maximum Security when the result of the objection was announced:
The scene at Churchill Downs when Maximum Security was disqualified Unreal. pic.twitter.com/bNnm2u4DlR— B/R Betting (@br_betting) May 4, 2019
And one person made a comical link between the Derby finish and 2018 Miss Universe announcement:
Anddd the winner of the Kentucky Derby is Maximum Security!!! #KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/AUuu23V1R4— Madi Noel (@madisonnnoel_) May 4, 2019
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.