LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A country superstar will be singing the national anthem before Kentucky Derby 145.
In a release, Churchill Downs says Jennifer Nettles will perform the "Star Spangled Banner" from the Winner's Circle on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The performance will air at 5 p.m. during the national broadcast.
The Grammy award winner is the eleventh artist to perform the anthem since Churchill Downs began bringing in national talent to perform the song in 2009. Pentatonix performed last year. Others who have had the honor are Harry Connick Jr., Lady Antebellum, Josh Groban, Jo Dee Messina, Martina McBride, Mary J. Blige, Jordan Sparks, Rascal Flatts and Lee Ann Rimes.
Nettles, who is one-half of the country duo "Sugarland," will also be a guest at the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.
