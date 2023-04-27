LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- County officials are showcasing a new park coming to southern Indiana next year.
Thursday, the Floyd County Commissioners shared some photos of what will become a regional park next to the Novaparke Innovation and Technology campus in Georgetown.
The park will be located on the site of two former family farms, which were purchased for $1.5 million last year. The county secured a $1 million grant from Caesars Foundation of Southern Indiana to develop the site.
Once completed, the park will feature five miles of trails, a nature preserve and sports fields.
The park is expected to open in 2024.
