Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch Farm (Drone)

The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on state Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. Nov. 30, 2022. (WDRB Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- County officials are showcasing a new park coming to southern Indiana next year.

Thursday, the Floyd County Commissioners shared some photos of what will become a regional park next to the Novaparke Innovation and Technology campus in Georgetown.

The park will be located on the site of two former family farms, which were purchased for $1.5 million last year. The county secured a $1 million grant from Caesars Foundation of Southern Indiana to develop the site. 

Once completed, the park will feature five miles of trails, a nature preserve and sports fields. 

The park is expected to open in 2024.

