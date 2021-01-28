LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents are being warned about an email scam that claims to be a summons for federal jury duty.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana says in a release the scammers are trying to trick people into clicking on a potentially harmful link.
The clerk's office started getting calls about this on Tuesday. People are getting emails telling them they were summoned for federal jury service and to click on the link provided. Federal courts do not issue jury summons by email -- only by physical mail.
Many people who received the email are employees of the State of Indiana and are receiving the scam email on their work email account. State employees should notify their information technology staff if they receive the email.
If you've been a victim of this scam, call the District Court Clerk's Office at 317-229-3700 and the Federal Trade Commission at FTCComplaintAssistant.gov.
