LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted our lives like nothing else in recent memory. Within a matter of weeks, our families, friends and neighbors have lost jobs, put their businesses on hold and scrambled to adjust to a new normal: Social distancing, stay-at-home orders and fears about continuing to do essential jobs.
These changes can be overwhelming. We’ve put together a list of resources to help Kentuckiana navigate this trying time. Let us know if there are others we can add by emailing webteam@wdrb.com.
KENTUCKY
- State coronavirus website
- COVID-19 hotline. State officials encourage people with general questions to call 1 (800) 722-5725 or email KYcovid19@ky.gov.
- Team Kentucky fund. Gov. Andy Beshear established the fund to provide aid to Kentuckians who have been “severely financially impacted” by the crisis. Donations are tax deductible.
- Unemployment insurance claims(for employees and small business owners/independent contractors)
- Medicaid information
- SNAP benefits(food stamps) or call 1 (855) 306-8959.
- WIC (Women, Infants and Children) nutrition benefits
- Portal for businesses to donate supplies/services for COVID-19 relief
- KYSAFER hotline (report noncompliance with social distancing orders) or call 1 (833) 597-2337, staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. eastern time.
- Meal pick-up sites for Kentucky students
- Federal small business disaster loan applications
- Hand sanitizer request form
- Kentucky Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 page
LOUISVILLE
- Metro Louisville COVID-19 website
- Local small business information
- Info for senior shopping hours/meal pick-ups
- One Louisville COVID-19 relief fund for individuals/nonprofit organizations
- Small business continuity loan program
INDIANA
- Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 website
- Unemployment insurance claims/info
- Indiana Department of Labor COVID-19 page
- Southern Indiana small business loan program
