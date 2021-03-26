LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after announcing Kentucky will begin vaccinating residents age 40 and older against COVID-19 next week, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 646 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, decreased to 2.8% Friday. Kentucky's positivity rate remained below 3% for a sixth straight day.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 2.8% and he continued to encourage eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated. Read more: https://t.co/OUHNi8hbte pic.twitter.com/274ljgOzd1— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 26, 2021
According to the World Health Organization, the positivity rate serves as an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus.
Kentucky's total deaths related to the virus surpassed 6,000 after Beshear reported 27 deaths, along with 11 additional deaths tied to the state's ongoing certificate audit, according to a news release.
Currently, 383 Kentucky residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 88 of whom are in an ICU, with 46 on ventilators.
More Kentuckians are eligible for the vaccinations starting Monday, as one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, according to Beshear.
