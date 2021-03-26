Kentucky capitol

The dome of Kentucky's state Capitol is lit green to remember those who have died of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after announcing Kentucky will begin vaccinating residents age 40 and older against COVID-19 next week, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 646 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.

The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, decreased to 2.8% Friday. Kentucky's positivity rate  remained below 3% for a sixth straight day.

According to the World Health Organization, the positivity rate serves as an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus.

Kentucky's total deaths related to the virus surpassed 6,000 after Beshear reported 27 deaths, along with 11 additional deaths tied to the state's ongoing certificate audit, according to a news release.

Currently, 383 Kentucky residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 88 of whom are in an ICU, with 46 on ventilators.

More Kentuckians are eligible for the vaccinations starting Monday, as one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, according to Beshear.

