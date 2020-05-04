LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare will begin outpatient surgeries and other outpatient procedures on May 6, and now those patients will be tested for COVID-19.
On Monday, Norton started testing patients who have procedures scheduled.
The drive-thru testing is taking place at Norton Audubon Hospital. While not a state requirement, Norton officials say the testing is an additional safeguard for patients.
"If we find someone who is positive through the screening, then they'll be contacted by one of our navigators through one of our medical groups," said James M. Frazier, vice president of medical affairs for Norton Healthcare. "Then from there, it will be a case-by-case basis. We will walk through with them as well as the surgeon to certainly prioritize their procedure to try to postpone it until such time that they are negative."
In addition to pre-procedure testing, COVID-19 testing is now being offered to all hospital in-patients too, regardless of symptoms. Patients in the ER with symptoms can also be tested.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.