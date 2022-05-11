LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on Dixie Highway in south Louisville has traffic backed up.
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Brick Kiln Lane, which is just south of Rockford Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that two vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway, after "one of the vehicles crossed over."
Police said a male and female with a baby ran from one of the vehicles involved. Neither of them has been located.
A person in the other vehicle was injured and taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WDRB crews at the scene around 3 p.m. saw two cars in the roadway. One was a black sedan with heavy damage to its front end. Fire trucks were blocking all lanes of Dixie Highway.
At least one lane of traffic reopened by 3:30 p.m., according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
Louisville Metro Police didn't provide information about when the roadway could reopen or when the investigation by the Third Division would wrap up.
This story may be updated.
