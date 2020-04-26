LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood woman was killed in a crash near Ballardsville Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened in the 5000 block of Highway 53 just after noon, the Oldham County Police Department said in a news release.
Emergency crews responding to the scene of the crash found a single vehicle driven by Kelly Williams, 46, that had left the roadway, police said.
Investigators believe Williams left the road abruptly and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
Police are still trying to determine how the crash happened.
If you have any information, call the Oldham County Police Department.
