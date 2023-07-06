LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire is telling people near the area of South 26th and Howard streets to keep their windows closed due to a level 1 hazmat situation.
"No need for a huge concern, but sure, close your windows and turn off your HVAC system if you're in the immediate area," Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said.
Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of South 26th Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday on a reported fire at Lanning Chemical in Louisville's California neighborhood. Responding crews were met with heavy fire coming from the 2-story commercial building.
Lanning Chemical makes various paint products like varnishes and finishes. Those materials are flammable and combustible, according to Cooper, causing a level 1 hazmat situation — which is the lowest level. Cooper said crews made initial entry into the building, but vacated once the chemicals were found.
MSD is monitoring the scene over concerns about run-off from the hazardous chemicals.
No injuries have been reported so far, and the Louisville Arson Unit is investigating, Cooper said.
"It's an ongoing operation," he said. "We do not have control of the fire at this time."
More than 50 firefighters are on scene, along with multiple fire apparatuses and trucks. A rehab unit is also on scene to provide aid and supplies for the firefighters.
According to Cooper, firefighters gained control of the fire about 10:41 p.m.. Crews are still putting out hot spots. Cooper anticipates to be on the scene throughout the night and into the morning.
