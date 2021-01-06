LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old dorm at Western Kentucky University is being torn down.
Demolition of Barnes-Campbell Hall started Wednesday morning. It's expected to take about three months. The dorm was built in 1966, and named in honor of two members of the WKU Board of Regents.
Bemis-Lawrence Hall, which used to be right next to Barnes-Campbell, was torn down in 2019.
The new space will be occupied by The First Year Village, which will include two new residence halls scheduled to open this fall.
