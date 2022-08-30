LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Tuesday morning on a massive affordable housing neighborhood in Louisville.
A plot just off Greenbelt Highway is the site of Habitat for Humanity's new project to provide affordable homes for families in need. It will soon become Santa Fe Crossing.
"It's crucial that we offer homeownership opportunities in multiple parts of Metro Louisville," said Rob Locke, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville. "More than ever before, our community is aware of the historic injustice of real estate redlining, and we do not want to repeat that mistake."
The plan calls for 40 single-story, single-family homes, taking shape like a small subdivision of sorts.
The $6 million project will take about five years to fully complete as the organization builds six to eight houses per year, all of which will be three- or four-bedroom. Locke said the latest application period for housing had 900 families apply in nine days. He said the need for affordable housing is dire, and the hope is these new homes will alleviate some of the need.
It's partially funded right now with the help of a donation from the Legacy Foundation. However, the organization is still looking for people to sponsor houses and volunteers to help build. Those volunteers can be experienced or inexperienced.
Habitat for Humanity plans to have people in some of the homes by next year, and another round of applications for housing will open on Oct. 1.
