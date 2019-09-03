SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The route for the new interchange on Interstate 65 in Shepherdsville is taking shape.
Matt Bullock, the chief district engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5, said the construction work is on schedule to build a new interchange between exits 112 and 116. The $26 million project will connect I-65 with the warehouse business district to the east and Preston Highway to the west. Project leaders hope the interchange will help alleviate traffic backups on KY 480 and provide a more direct route to the warehouse business district.
Work started in December when KYTC first announced the project. Bullock said with projects this large, contractors often hit bumps in the road and have to readjust the original design plans. However, there have been zero change orders initiated on this project so far.
Currently, crews are cutting the hills down to road level on both sides of I-65. All the debris is then hauled off site to a pre-approved location. They’re also starting to build the embankment for the bridge on the east side, which will have to settle over the winter.
Much of the work will come to a halt over the winter because of the cold temperatures. Then early next year, crews will start installing beams over the highway. At that point, there could be some lane closures to accommodate the equipment.
The interchange should be finished by November 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.