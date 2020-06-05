LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will be out paving in Shelby County later this month.
The work will be done on a portion of Benson Pike starting the week of June 15.
As part of the project, crews will grind up the existing pavement and then lay new asphalt with new shoulders.
Throughout the first stage of the project, sections of the road will be closed during the day. Detours will be set up.
Drivers are also warned to watch for loose gravel and rough roadway surfaces when going through the work zone.
