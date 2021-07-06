LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead and others injured after a suspect fleeing from police caused a crash in a west Louisville intersection.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Dr. W.J. Hodge around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the California neighborhood, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, said in a statement.
The person in the vehicle "refused to stop" and fled the scene, Ruoff said. "Shortly thereafter," she said, officers ended the chase.
Ruoff said the suspect continued on Dr. W.J. Hodge, causing a crash at the intersection with Broadway. One person died and "other individuals" were injured. Police did not say how many others were injured or what the extent of their injuries were.
The suspect fled the scene on foot. Ruoff said a firearm was recovered from their vehicle.
It is unclear whether or not the suspect was apprehended. Police are asking anyone with information to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
