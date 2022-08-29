LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one man is in custody after a crash on I-65 southbound near the Watterson Expressway killed one person Sunday afternoon.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, that man has been identified as Thomas Catalina. Mitchell said Catalina had been arrested, but police have not provided his specific charges, and they are not yet available in online court records.
Witnesses told police that a pickup truck was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on I-65 Sunday afternoon when it hit "several vehicles."
Mitchell said the pickup truck burst into flames during the crash.
Police say an individual who was in one of the vehicles hit was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 26-year-old Rajnu H. Masoud of Bowling Green.
Three other patients, including the driver of the pickup, were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
As of this time, Catalina has not yet been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, so no mugshot is available.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.