LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
Officers found a man who'd been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
Ruoff said there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or provide information online at the crime tip portal.
