LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that boy has been identified as Javarius Hendrix.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Police found a boy who had been shot.
The boy, now identified as Hendrix by the coroner's office, died at the scene.
Mitchell said all parties have been accounted for.
"This is another senseless death that's happened in Louisville, Kentucky," Mitchell said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Tips can also be submitted online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Related story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.