LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Police found a boy who had been shot.
He died at the scene.
Mitchell said all parties have been accounted for.
"This is another senseless death that's happened in Louisville, Kentucky," Mitchell said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Tips can also be submitted online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.