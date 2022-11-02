LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday, several weeks after police say he fired shots into the home of the Clarksville police chief.
According to a news release Wednesday from Indiana State Police, the boy was arrested in Floyd County, Indiana, and taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
His name was not released, as juvenile records are sealed.
The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
Police were sent after several shots were fired into the home. No one was hurt, but several shell casings were found in the driveway, according to ISP.
Authorities said ISP, the Clarksville Police Department and the Clark County Prosecutor's Office partnered on the investigation, which led police to the juvenile suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday.
In addition to two attempted murder charges, he is also charged with one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
