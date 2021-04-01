LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy died after a shooting Wednesday in Clarksville, Indiana, police said.
Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest at a residence on Silver Creek Drive just after 1:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department.
EMS treated him at the scene, but he was eventually taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died, according to Officer John Miller, a spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department.
Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police said "a person of interest has been identified and there is no danger to the public." The identity of that person of interest has not been released, and it is unclear whether or not they were placed under arrest.
