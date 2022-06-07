LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made in one of Louisville's recent carjackings.
Police responded to a carjacking on Astrid Avenue, off East Manslick Road near the Highview neighborhood.
While on their way to the location, they passed the stolen car and another SUV that had been stolen just two days before.
In an arrest report, police said the drivers of both vehicles started to flee and officers chased the SUV. The driver eventually lost control and crashed into some utility poles at Glaser Lane and Village Gate Trace.
Officers then located a backpack in the vehicle with live ammo, a loaded magazine and the wallet of the suspect.
Mauricio Diaz, 19, was arrested. He's charged with receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and fleeing or evading police.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.