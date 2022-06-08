LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lyft driver told police he was carjacked early Wednesday, after he accepted an assignment through the rideshare app.
According to police records, it happened around 1:45 a.m. on June 8. Police say the victim told them that's when he received a request for a ride through the Lyft app and picked up a customer in the area of La Grange Road and Whipps Mill Road in east Louisville.
The victim told police he drove the suspect to the vicinity of Christland Road and Autumn Trace Drive, which is not far from 3rd Street Road in the Kenwood neighborhood. When they stopped, the victim said a second man approached with a gun and demanded the car.
The stolen Hyundai Elantra was last seen headed northbound on Christland Road. A few minutes later, an LMPD patrol officer spotted it in the horse barn parking lot of Iroquois Park. The suspects saw the officer as he turned into the lot and ran from the car into a wooded area.
Officers called for backup, including a K-9 unit and police helicopter, but were unable to locate the suspects.
The car was processed and returned to the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the LMPD crime tip portal HERE.
