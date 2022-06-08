LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men in connection with a series of carjackings that took place in recent days in southeast Louisville -- and one of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. His alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz, is also in custody, but remains hospitalized.
Police said the pair are responsible for a number of carjackings in the area.
According to court documents, the first took place on Friday, May 27, at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Hames Trace, off South Hurstbourne Parkway, in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood. The victim, a woman, said she was carjacked at gunpoint just after 9:30 p.m. and her vehicle and personal belongings were taken.
Police said the woman's vehicle was later found at the Fern Creek apartment complex where Alisawi lived.
The next carjacking took place the following day at the same apartment complex on Hames Trace. Police said that just before 9 p.m., another woman was robbed at gunpoint, and her vehicle and personal belongings were taken.
Police said that woman's vehicle was also later found at the Fern Creek apartment complex where Alisawi lived.
According to court documents, Alisawi and Diaz were involved in another carjacking two days later, on Monday, May 30, at another apartment complex in the Fern Creek neighborhood. This one was on Lisa Court, off South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Police said the victim in this case was a 12-year-old boy who had gone outside to get things out of a vehicle. As he was walking away, police said someone pointed a gun at him and demanded the car keys, before taking the vehicle and driving away in a 2009 tan Chevy Traverse.
The final carjacking ended with a crash -- and the arrest of Diaz, according to police. Court documents show that on Monday, June 6, a woman said was robbed just before 10:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Astrid Court, just south of Louisville's Highview neighborhood. The suspects had taken her 2013 white BMW Sedan.
Louisville Metro Police said they quickly spotted the woman's stolen vehicle, as well as the "getaway vehicle" -- the vehicle stolen from the 12-year-old -- on Outer Loop. The driver of that vehicle was Diaz, according to police.
According to court documents, both vehicles sped away when officers tried to stop them, and near the intersection of Outer Loop and Fegenbush Lane the two vehicles split up. Police followed the stolen Chevy Traverse Diaz was driving.
Diaz eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into three utility poles near the intersection Glaser Lane and Village Gate Trace.
Diaz was taken into custody. Inside the stolen vehicle, police allegedly found a backpack with ammunition and Diaz's wallet.
Diaz is charged with Receipt of Stolen Property, first-degree Criminal Mischief and first-degree Fleeing and Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle.
The investigation eventually led police to Alisawi. According to court documents, police found the vehicles taken in the first two carjackings in the parking lot of Alisawi's Fern Creek apartment complex.
When confronted, Alisawi allegedly confessed to his involvement in the carjackings. He is facing four first-degree Robbery charges. Diaz is listed as Alisawi's accomplices on those arrest reports, but at this time, is not directly charged in those robberies.
Alisawi was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Tuesday evening and appeared in Jefferson District Court Wednesday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Jefferson District Court Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $250,000 full cash.
"Mr. Alisawi has allegedly admitted to at least these four events, including the carjacking at gunpoint of a 12-year-old child that was retrieving some property from a vehicle," Judge Wolf said. "The danger of risk level is extreme in this case with at least four carjackings at gunpoint."
At the time of this writing, Diaz remains hospitalized. He does not currently have a mugshot, as he has not yet been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Related stories:
- LMPD responds to at least 5 armed carjackings since Friday
- Lyft driver carjacked after picking up customer in east Louisville, police searching for suspects
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.