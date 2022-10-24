LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem.
That changed this week.
Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing his 50th anniversary celebration preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
"Nothing like that has ever happened to me," he said. "We're living in a society where, in fact, it can happen to anyone."
Awkard said a young man pointed the gun at his face, told him to get out of the car and leave the keys inside. Awkard said as the suspect drove away, two or three others jumped into the car.
He called 911, and within an hour, the 2018 Chevrolet Impala — which he'd gotten just a week prior — was discovered by Louisville Metro Police officers near Algonquin Parkway and Cane Run Road. It had minor damage.
Metro Councilwoman Angela Bowens, who represents the area on Metro Council, said police have already taken the suspects — all juveniles — off the streets.
"For everybody, that is a wakeup call," she said.
In the wake of it all, Awkard's message to his congregation Sunday was a little different.
"I told him that it could have been a funeral," he said.
But instead, there was a celebration and a special prayer and message for the suspects.
"We pray for him already and and for his accomplices," Awkard said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.