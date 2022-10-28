LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been charged in connection with a fire set at a playground at a local elementary school Wednesday night.
According to Major Bobby Cooper of the Louisville Fire Department, the juvenile suspects are accused of setting the fire at Blue Lick Elementary. Both are charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Their names have not been released, as juvenile records are sealed.
The playground is mostly metal but it's no longer safe for kids to play on and will need to be replaced.
Principal Amy Hammond says the playground was a favorite spot for many kids to play.
"Some are sad, some are angry," she said. "Some don't understand why anyone would try to damage our playground. And again, it's sad for them. It's really disappointing that someone would come to an elementary school and vandalize a structure that they utilize for playing."
Insurance will likely cover the cost of replacing the playground.
