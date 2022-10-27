LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yellow caution tape and black ash now covers a playground at a local elementary school.
Janitors discovered the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on fire Wednesday night.
The fire is still under investigation but it appears it was set intentionally.
The playground is mostly metal but it's no longer safe for kids to play on and will need to be replaced.
Principal Amy Hammond says the playground was a favorite spot for many kids to play.
"Some are sad, some are angry," she said. "Some don't understand why anyone would try to damage our playground. And again, it's sad for them. It's really disappointing that someone would come to an elementary school and vandalize a structure that they utilize for playing."
Insurance will likely cover the cost of replacing the playground.
