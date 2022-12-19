LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning.
Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. Police found Davidson and McClain, who had both been shot.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.