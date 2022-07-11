LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted two Louisville teenagers with charges stemming from the fatal shootings of two other teens.
Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable face a string charges after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in September and a 15-year-old was shot and killed in November.
On Sept. 22, Eastern High School student Tyree Smith was killed at a bus stop at West Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. Two other students at the bus stop — a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl — were injured.
Then on Nov. 25, early on Thanksgiving morning, Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to Hecks Lane near River Park Drive to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Cortez Duncan Jr., 15, shot several times. Duncan was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.
Another 15-year-old was shot and survived.
Moore's name became public earlier this year when he was initially indicted for Smith's murder. Both Moore and Cable's names were included in new indictments by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on June 29. Both were arraigned in court Monday and Cable's name was also made public.
Moore and Cable both face the following charges:
- Two counts of Murder (Complicity)
- One count of Criminal Attempt Murder (Complicity)
- One count of Assault First Degree (Complicity)
- One count of Assault Second Degree (Complicity)
- One count of Receiving Stolen Property (Complicity)
- Six counts of Wanton Endangerment First Degree (Complicity)
- One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence (Complicity)
- Two counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Minor
Moore faces an additional first-degree assault charge, an additional count of possession of a handgun by a minor and one count of possession of a defaced firearm.
Related Stories:
- Teen suspect to be tried as an adult in fatal bus stop shooting of Eastern HS student
- Louisville community mourns, celebrates life of 16-year-old killed in bus stop drive-by
- Drive-by shooting at a bus stop in west Louisville kills 16-year-old Eastern High student
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.