LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect in the fatal bus stop shooting of a Jefferson County Public Schools student will be tried as an adult.
Demaurion Moore is accused in the murder of Tyree Smith on Sept. 22, 2021. Smith was shot at West Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street while waiting for the bus to take him to Eastern High School.
Two other students at the bus stop -- a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl -- were injured.
Louisville Metro Police announced the arrest of two 16-year-olds in December. Limited information was released about the suspects because of their ages, but police said they are students at Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS would not identify the school(s) the suspects attended.
Moore will now be tried as an adult, so his name was just made public. He faces a long list of charges including complicity to murder and attempted murder.
Related stories:
- Two 16-year-olds charged in the bus stop murder of Eastern High School student
- Family: 2 people arrested for fatal shooting of 16-year-old Eastern HS student at bus stop
- Louisville community mourns, celebrates life of 16-year-old killed in bus stop drive-by
- Tyree Smith's loved ones mourn his death day ahead of funeral
- Louisville youth group says 'murder has gone viral' on social media
- Teacher, classmates at Eastern HS dealing with loss of student shot, killed at bus stop
- Pollio 'disappointed' in using drive-by shooting to call for school resource officers at JCPS
- LMPD chief repeats call for JCPS to hire school resource officers
- 14-year-old JCPS student describes prior shooting near bus stop where her brother died in drive-by
- Jeep linked to bus stop shooting found burned in St. Matthews
- Drive-by shooting at a bus stop in west Louisville kills 16-year-old Eastern High student
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.