LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect in the fatal bus stop shooting of a Jefferson County Public Schools student will be tried as an adult.

Demaurion Moore is accused in the murder of Tyree Smith on Sept. 22, 2021. Smith was shot at West Chestnut Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street while waiting for the bus to take him to Eastern High School.

Two other students at the bus stop -- a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl -- were injured.

TYREE SMITH MOM ON BUS STOP SHOOTING.jpeg

Tyree Smith, 16, was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021 at his bus stop. 

Louisville Metro Police announced the arrest of two 16-year-olds in December. Limited information was released about the suspects because of their ages, but police said they are students at Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS would not identify the school(s) the suspects attended.

Moore will now be tried as an adult, so his name was just made public. He faces a long list of charges including complicity to murder and attempted murder.

