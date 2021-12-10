LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two juveniles have been charged in connection to the murder of an Eastern High School student who was shot and killed at a school bus stop in September.
Tyree Smith, 16, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the early morning hours of Sept. 22 while waiting to go to school. Two other students at the bus stop -- a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl -- were injured. They were all at the corner of Dr. W.J. Hodge and West Chestnut streets, waiting to catch the bus.
This week, LMPD announced two juveniles, both 16-year-olds, now face charges in the case including complicity to murder.
"To the family of Tyree Smith, I'm sorry we're here, but hopefully in some small way, the arrests of your son's murderers will bring you some morsel of relief," said LMPD Chief Erika Shields at a press conference Thursday.
Limited information is being released about the suspects because of their ages, but police said they are students at Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS would not identify the school(s) the suspects attended.
Sherita Smith, Tyree's mother, spoke Friday about the update in her son's case.
"I just think us as a community got to do better," said Smith. "These are kids. And my son was a kid. I just hate the fact that lives are being affected."
"Children," said Eric Shirley, Tyree's stepfather. "I mean they ain't no big guys, these are little kids you're looking at."
Smith said the arrests have brought some relief but said she feels she won't ever have closure. She said if there is a guilty verdict in the case, she believes that will be justice.
"Even though it would be another kid in the justice system, but there's no other place for them than jail. I don't want them dead, so I want them in jail," she said.
Smith said since her son's death, she's focused on keeping her faith.
"I said, 'I can't lose faith in God.' I've got to pray to Him every day that this case is going to get solved and I think we're on the road to that," said Smith.
LMPD is still actively investigating the case.
"This case will be being investigated until the trial is over," said LMPD Lt. Donnie Burbrink. "We're not going to say that we have everybody, we're not going to say we don't have everybody."
Smith said her son had a bright future. This is the first holiday season without him and she's relied on family to help get her through.
"The fact that he's not going to be able to go to college, have kids, even spend the holidays with us is a big thing," said Smith.
Smith and Shirley hope people will think about their actions and the consequences that can come.
"Anything you do, you got to make sure you make the right decisions because you can make some decisions you can't turn back from," said Smith.
