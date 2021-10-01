LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing memorial at the corner of Dr. W. J. Hodge & West Chestnut streets is a marker that commemorates 16-year-old Tyree Smith.
Wednesday, Sept. 22 is etched in the minds of loved ones, as well as the crime scene tape and flashing lights from the morning Smith was shot.
"I would never in a million years think it would be Tyree, no,” said Smith's great aunt Charletta Anderson. “I'm still stunned about it."
The Eastern High School junior and two other students were shot at as they waited for the school bus, but he was the only one who died.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, but his mother, Sherita Smith, said a piece of her died too.
"We go there at the scene and my son was laying back with his eyes open," Sherita said, remembering how she looked over her son saying "Ty, I'm here. I'm here."
"She's very strong and still needs all the love and support she can get," said Anderson, who, like so many others, want answers and for the killer to fess up.
"I don't see how they can sleep at night. My conscious wouldn't let me rest if I did anything to anyone, especially if I took someone's life," said Anderson.
Smith’s death marks the 21st juvenile killed in Louisville this year. The city is on track to set another record for homicides with more than 150 fatal shootings and counting for 2021.
"It's no excuse ... no explanation, none of that ... period,” said Anderson. Beyond the flowers, balloons and well-wishes lies the legacy of a young man she says had a heart of gold.
"They're like, 'Do you have 50 cent or a dollar,' and he would go in his pocket and give it to them, and if he couldn't do anything to help you, he sure wouldn't hurt you," she said.
Sherita didn't want to be interviewed for this story, but with overwhelming support from the community, she expressed her gratitude.
Smith's funeral will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at King Solomon Baptist Church located at 1620 Anderson Street in Louisville.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon and the funeral will be held immediately after.
Louisville Metro Police have not made any arrests and are still tracking down leads while calling on the community for help. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
