LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers with the department's First Division responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell said.
Another man found shot at the scene was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died. Mitchell said a juvenile, whose age was not known, was also injured in the shooting and transported to UofL Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
"I mean this is the 10th homicide we've had, and I believe this is the 10th of the month," Mitchell said. "This is not how we want to start any year, you know, we're looking for things to be better, to get better, and right now it's a very tragic thing and another senseless death that's happened in Louisville."
Mitchell said there are "no known suspects" in the case. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal. Tips can be given anonymously.
"It takes the community to solve these crimes," Mitchell said. "The smallest nugget you may have may be the clue in solving this."
This story may be updated.
