LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old Louisville man was charged with murder after a man was shot and killed Nov. 20 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
Montez L. Anthony, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
On Nov. 20, Deanthony Robinson, 21, was found shot to death death after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. Robinson was from Louisville.
Anthony was taken into custody without incident, according to LMPD.
