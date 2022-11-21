LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Deanthony Robinson, of Louisville.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. That's near UofL Hospital and East Chestnut Street.
When officers arrived, they found, Robinson who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
