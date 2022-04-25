LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Old Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Chordae Allen was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Breckinridge Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after Louisville Metro Police officers arrived.
LMPD said there are no suspects, and its homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 502-574-LMPD. You can also leave a tip online through LMPD's crime tip portal.
You can stay anonymous when submitting a tip.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.