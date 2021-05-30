LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends of a man shot and killed last week in south Louisville released balloons Sunday in his memory.
Louisville Metro Police found Davontae Logan shot to death May 26 on Bellevue Avenue in the Beechmont neighborhood near Southern Parkway and the Watterson Expressway.
Logan's family and friends gathered Sunday evening at Chickasaw Park, releasing red and green balloons.
Nisha Saunders, Logan's godmother, said the family is still looking for answers.
"He's the fun one of the bunch," Saunders said. "He's the one that keeps you on your toes. They lost the one that gave them life."
The LMPD homicide unit is investigating the killing of the 22-year-old man, but currently has no suspects.
