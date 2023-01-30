LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar.
According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
The man claimed he had gone to Hanover, Indiana, to visit a woman, but when he met with her, three other men were at the home.
The sheriff's office said the men demanded money and put a gun to the victim's head. He was able to escape the home after being hit with a crowbar, police said.
Three adults, Joshua Johnson, 37, Paige Melton, 23, James "Charlie" McCarty, 24, and a 17-year-old have since been arrested on multiple charges.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.