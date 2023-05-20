LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three teenage girls and one woman were injured after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Saturday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to the reported shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of N 34th Street.
According to Mitchell, three 17-year-old girls and a woman, age unknown, had been shot. They were all taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there are no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
