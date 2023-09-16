LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown Police seized roughly $300,000 worth of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
According to police, officers attempted to conduct the traffic stop in the are area of Interstate 265 and Taylorsville Road at 1:30 a.m.
The driver, who was in a white sports vehicle, refused to stop and fled from police.
Police said when evading officers, a bucket was thrown out from the vehicle which contained three kilograms of cocaine.
No arrests have been made.
