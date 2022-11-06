LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive.
That's near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood. He then later died at University Hospital.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Louisville Crime Stories:
- Coroner identifies 33-year-old Louisville man who died after a shooting at Hikes Point fast food restaurant
- LMPD: Man dies after shooting near Hikes Point fast food restaurant
- Man dies at hospital after being stabbed near Kenwood Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say
- 22-year-old charged after police say he brought a gun to Moore High School
- Authorities identify 27-year-old shot to death in Louisville over the weekend
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.